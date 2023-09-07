Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 1,055,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

