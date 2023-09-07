Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 5,951,919 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

