Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 7.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $108,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 689,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

