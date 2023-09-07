Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.29. The company has a market cap of $311.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

