JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,717,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.43% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $1,092,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

