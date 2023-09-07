Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

