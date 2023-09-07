Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

