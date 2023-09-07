KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRMD

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.53. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KORU Medical Systems

In other KORU Medical Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,458,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,764,850.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 19,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $108,257.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,458,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,764,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,272 shares of company stock worth $114,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.