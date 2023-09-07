Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.30

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kuraray

Kuraray Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

(Get Free Report)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.