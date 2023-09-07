Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Boosted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $21.42 on Thursday, hitting $674.82. 389,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,430. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.88. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

