Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,722,080 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722,080 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 3.90% of Aspen Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 184,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200,669 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Group Price Performance

Aspen Group stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

