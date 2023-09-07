Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.28

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 6516930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $855.22 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

