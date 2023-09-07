Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lxi Reit Price Performance

Shares of Lxi Reit stock opened at GBX 91.85 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.89. Lxi Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 82.35 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lxi Reit from GBX 176 ($2.22) to GBX 124 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

