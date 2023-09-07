MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.41

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 50797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.11.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.