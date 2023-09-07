Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance
Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.52.
About Marfrig Global Foods
