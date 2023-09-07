Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,110 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $99,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $18,809,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,617,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.