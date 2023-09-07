Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Down 5.5%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $84.18. 13,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 280,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Matson’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

In related news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,538 shares of company stock worth $3,453,533. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

