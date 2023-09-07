Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $150,171.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

