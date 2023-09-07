Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 1,260 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

