Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 717,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 927,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 680,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $277.32 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

