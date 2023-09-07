Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 664 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $394.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

