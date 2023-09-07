Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 1,726 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

