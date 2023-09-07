Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Get Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.