MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

