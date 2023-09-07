MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 202,935 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1,533.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after purchasing an additional 654,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after purchasing an additional 635,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.