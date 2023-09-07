MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 671,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 245,570 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,481,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

