MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

