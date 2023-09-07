MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,751 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

