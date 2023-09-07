MML Investors Services LLC Sells 230,201 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

