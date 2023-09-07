MML Investors Services LLC Sells 45,455 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,455 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

