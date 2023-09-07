MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,653 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $160.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

