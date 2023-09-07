Monero Price Reaches $142.55 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $142.55 or 0.00554784 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $66.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,694.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00244913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00743659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00117575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,328,513 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.