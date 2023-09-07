Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $39,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $340.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.95. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

