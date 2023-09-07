Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

NYSE MS opened at $84.18 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

