Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,604,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 369,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,658. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

