Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MSI opened at $280.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

