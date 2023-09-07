MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Down 6.5%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.93 and last traded at $133.22. Approximately 57,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 107,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.46.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

