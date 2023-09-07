Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 57,826 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $479,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,498,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,336,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,117,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

