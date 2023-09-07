Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $630.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $570.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.76.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $544.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.58 and its 200 day moving average is $473.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.