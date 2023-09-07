Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

