NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 2,570 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $23,027.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,864.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NerdWallet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $8.72 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a PE ratio of 872.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDS

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.