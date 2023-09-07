NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 95,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 278,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53.

In other news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 54,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $813,171.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,715 shares of company stock worth $2,819,240. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

