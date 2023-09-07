NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.74

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 563603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 820.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

