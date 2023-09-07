Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $611,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 103,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

