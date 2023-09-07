NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 4.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 47,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 351,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

NextNav Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 37,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $152,498.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 774,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 42,686 shares of company stock worth $174,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.