Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Trading Down 7.5%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.46. 190,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 557,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

