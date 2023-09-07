Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Nucor worth $34,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $168.63 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

