NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.70

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 192577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 654.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $221,773.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at $111,505.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan L. Boeckmann bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $49,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at $251,526.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $221,773.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,048 shares in the company, valued at $111,505.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,035 shares of company stock worth $698,148 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

