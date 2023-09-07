Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.10

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 82803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $469,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
