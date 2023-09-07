O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,540 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

